Freida Pinto's Beauty Must-Haves

Image zoom Brian Henn

In the latest issue of InStyle, Freida Pinto reveals the secret to her gorgeous skin. "I wear sunscreen every day; that's my cardinal rule," the 25-year-old actress told us. "And ages ago my mom taught me to drink lots of fruit and vegetable juice. But it has to be fresh." For the Slumdog Millionaire star, a healthy glow is only a fraction of what it means to be beautiful. "My definition of beauty is universal: good hair, good skin and a good personality," she says. Learn more of Freida's beauty tricks in the May issue of InStyle, on newsstands now. Plus, check out our exclusive look at Freida's favorite beauty moments and click on to our gallery of the six products she can't live without.