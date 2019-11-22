Freida Pinto Is Engaged

First comes love, then comes marriage, but between that comes the Instagram post to announce the engagement. That's how things are going for Freida Pinto, who posted a sweet message to her feed letting her followers know that she said yes. E! News reports that Pinto is engaged to photographer Cory Tran. The two have been linked since 2017.

Pinto and Tran were introduced by her The Path co-star, Aaron Paul. According to India Today, sources close to the couple say the engagement has been in the works for a while. Back in 2018, rumors of their upcoming engagement were already circulating and the source even mentioned that a wedding could happen in 2019. While the timing is a little off, the emotions are exactly where they need to be.

Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"Freida is contemplating marriage. They are serious about each other and Cory has even proposed to her. They are planning a small, intimate wedding sometime next year," the source said in 2018. "Although Freida is extremely guarded about her personal life, she has never shied away from acknowledging her relationships. But, she definitely wants her wedding to be a close-knit, private affair."

"It all makes sense now," Pinto captioned her post. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

Her announcement doubled as a birthday post, too.

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life," she continued. "And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!"

Tran's post was a little more straightforward. He simply captioned his photo with, "The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiancé."

Pinto was previously linked to her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel. They separated in 2014 and in 2015, she dated polo player Ronnie Bacardi.