Freida Pinto and James Franco's Planet of the Apes Premiere and More!

Freida Pinto (in Juan Carlos Obando) and James Franco stopped by the Hollywood premiere of their new movie, Rise of the Planet of the Apes last night. "There's nothing that's been done like this where you have computer generated characters, the apes, that are so realistic—it's new, it's fresh," Franco said, of the sci-fi prequel. Stars like Molly Sims and David Oyelowo also came out to show their support for the flick. Click through the photos to see Nicole Richie, Beyonce, Anna Paquin and more at last night's hottest events!