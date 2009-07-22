Freebie Alert: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair

Add this to your date book—Tomorrow, July 23rd Estee Lauder is kicking off America's Night to Repair. Beauty counters across the country will give away 250,000 10-day samples of the new Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex from 5pm-9pm (all local times). The new formula includes the benefits you love about the original plus even more to help your skin fight signs of aging. Head to your local counter and you just might run into Gwyneth Paltrow—who's a fan of the product too!

—Samantha Dean

