Free People Shows Us How to Achieve Next-Level Gift-Giving

Kim Duong
Dec 05, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Alright, holiday shoppers, if you’re feeling mightily confused as to what to get your Free People girl this holiday season, fret not. Free People has just launched a new, whimsical video that takes viewers through the thoughtful and sometimes puzzling process of gift shopping. In a warmly lit Free People boutique, the video follows a mother, a boyfriend and a brother as they hunt around for the perfect gift, reminding us that Free People has more than just boho sweaters and patchwork denim—it’s also filled with a myriad of eclectic goodies (I mean, two words: earmuff headphones, am I right?).

Shop holiday goodies featured in the video above: 1. Sequin bomber, $268; freepeople.com 2. Disco ball, $18; freepeople.com 3. Earmuff headphones, $28; freepeople.com 4. Dream spray, $20; freepeople.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!