Kim Kardashian Is Showing the World How to Recreate Her Makeup with These New Videos  

Instagram/@kimkardashian
Alexis Bennett
Jun 12, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

Your makeup game will never be the same again thanks to Kim Kardashian West. The star announced via twitter (below) that this summer she'll be sharing several makeup video tutorials on her new website.

For years Mrs. West has used her site to share her outfits, private photos, and more, but the beauty tutorials are a completely new element that we can't wait to see. Even more exciting, she won't be alone while handing out secrets. Just like previous business endeavors, her sisters are joining her on the journey by also updating their sites, giving fans their different takes on makeup and hair. 

From those contoured sky-high cheekbones to the healthy shiny tresses, we've been dying to know the secret behind how she really achieves her gorgeous looks. 

