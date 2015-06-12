Kim Kardashian Is Showing the World How to Recreate Her Makeup with These New Videos  

Your makeup game will never be the same again thanks to Kim Kardashian West. The star announced via twitter (below) that this summer she'll be sharing several makeup video tutorials on her new website.

For years Mrs. West has used her site to share her outfits, private photos, and more, but the beauty tutorials are a completely new element that we can't wait to see. Even more exciting, she won't be alone while handing out secrets. Just like previous business endeavors, her sisters are joining her on the journey by also updating their sites, giving fans their different takes on makeup and hair.

I'm shooting a make up tutorial today that will post on my new website when it launches this summer! Going to have tons of tutorials! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2015

Hair and make up tutorials! My sisters are launching their new websites too! Everyone's will be so different & so interactive! I can't wait! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2015

From those contoured sky-high cheekbones to the healthy shiny tresses, we've been dying to know the secret behind how she really achieves her gorgeous looks.

