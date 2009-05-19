Free Blow-Outs from Kérastase

The best things in life really are free, and Kérastase Paris is proving it. For one day only (May 20th), clients visiting participating salons will receive a complimentary conditioning treatment—a favorite of Ashlee Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson—followed by professional styling, with no purchase necessary. Lucky guests of the Mark Garrison Salon in New York City, Maxine Salon in Chicago, and Joseph Cozza Salon in San Francisco will even be treated to VIP service. The experience even includes a red carpet entrance and refreshments. Just print out the invite and bring it with you to receive your gift, valued at over $100. Talk about a good hair day!

Print the invite now at kerastase.com.Can't make it to the salon? Check out Kérastase's makeover blog and try products at home.

—Roopika Malhotra