Freddie Prinze Jr. Is Such a Good Chef, One of His Co-Stars Stalked Him Over a Recipe

Freddie Prinze Jr. may have stolen the hearts of teenage girls everywhere as the token "It" boy of '90s chick flicks like She's All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer, but who knew that back then he also moonlighted as a budding chef? In fact, before the actor even stepped foot on a movie set, at his mother's behest, he enrolled at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, Calif.—then promptly dropped out to take his first film gig. But he never really gave up cooking.

Now, he's pursuing his first passion with a new cookbook, Back to the Kitchen ($18; amazon.com), featuring 75 of his go-to recipes influenced by his Puerto Rican heritage, along with juicy behind-the-scenes tidbits from his films, like the pasta sauce that was allegedly so delicious, it caused one of his co-stars to stalk him. Literally.

Ahead of the book's release, Prinze Jr. stopped by InStyle HQ to talk about cooking with kids and the sexiest thing to make for a significant other. Hit play to watch the full broadcast above, and be on the lookout for more live videos where you can ask questions of your favorite celebrities on InStyle's Facebook page.