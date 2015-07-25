Is This the World’s Most Beautiful New Bar?

This post originally appeared on Travel and Leisure. For more stories like this, visit travelandleisure.com.
Le Sirenuse, the grand dame on the Amalfi, has long been known as one of the world’s most drop-dead gorgeous hotels, with its open-air restaurant overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea and 60 sumptuous, whitewashed rooms in an 18th-century, poppy red villa. But now there’s another way to experience the seaside retreat, whether you’re checking in or sailing through the region: Franco’s Bar, named for owner Antonio Sersale’s late father.
Built atop a former car park adjacent to the resort, the space is every bit as stylish as you’ve come to expect, themed with colors of the Mediterranean—pearl-white floors, royal blue patterned accent pillows—save for a dramatic, ceramic fountain in canary yellow that spans an entire wall. Other unexpected touches include string curtains made from antique glass beads and a graffiti-esque mural featuring Dada-inspired poetry by Sweden’s Karl Holmqvist (the messages are described by the artist as a mash up of Jay-Z and Jenny Holzer).
As for what’s on the menu? No food—except for simple nibbles like olives and chips. This is a place for impeccably curated beverages, like a list of Bavarian wheat beers, Hemingway martinis, or (of course) champagne by the glass. Positano demands its bubbly, after all.
