Who Won Big at the Fragrance Foundation Awards 2015

Dubbed "the Oscars of the perfume world" the Fragrance Foundation Awards took place at New York City's Lincoln Center last night, with Alec Baldwin hosting the ceremony—only hours after his son was born yesterday, at that. As the face of Estée Lauder's new Modern Muse Le Rouge perfume, Kendall Jenner showed her support clad in a red-hot Halston Heritage number for the the brand's group president John Demsey, who was awarded the Hall of Fame honor.

The Dior fragrance house in particular won big, taking home four awards in total, with the Fragrance Hall of Fame and Women's Media Campaign of the Year wins going to J'Adore. "I'm obsessed with the Dior scent Charlize Theron is the face of, J'Adore," Kellan Lutz told InStyle on the red carpet. "I've had three ex-girlfriends wear it, and it just reminds me of them, but I really do enjoy it. I smell it and it's like, sensory overload in the best way."

Though luxury brands like Hermes, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, and By Kilian were among the list of victors we'll be adding to our perfume collection, it was impossible for many to forget that first "grown-up" scent from their catalog—namely, those seemingly classy body sprays we practically bathed in on back in high school. "Embarrassingly enough, I wore patchouli back then," Zachary Quinto told us backstage. "But my palette has evolved since then, or I'd like to think so, anyway!" Don't we all, Zachary. Don't we all ...

Scroll down to see the full list of winners!

RELATED: 5 Terms to Add to Your Fragrance Lexicon

Women's Luxury Fragrance of the Year: Tom Ford Velved Orchid

Women's Prestige Fragrance of the Year: Giorgio Armani Si Eau de Parfum

Women's Popular Fragrance of the Year: Taylor Swift Incredible Things

Men's Luxury Fragrance of the Year: Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi

Men's Prestige Fragrance of the Year: Dior Homme Eau for Men

Men's Popular Fragrance of the Year: Modern Banana Republic Man

Women's Packaging of the Year: Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream

Men's Packaging of the Year: Intoxicated by Kilian

Women's Media Campaign of the Year: J'Adore, Christian Dior

Men's Media Campaign of the Year: Dior Homme Eau for Men

Interior Scent Collection of the Year: Hermes Le Parfum de la Maison

Bath and Body Line of the Year: Hermes Le Bain

Indie Fragrance of the Year: Intoxicated by Kilian

Perfume Extraordinaire: International Flavors & Fragrances Perfume Calligraphy Saffron

Fragrance Hall of Fame: J'Adore, Christian Dior

Consumer Choice, Prestige: Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream

Consumer Choice, Popular: Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes

Hall of Fame: John Demsey, Estee Lauder Group President

Lifetime Achievement, Perfumer: Annie Buzantian, Master Perfumer, Firmenich

PHOTOS: 12 New Summer Fragrances to Try Now