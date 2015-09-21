This Website Delivers Affordable Made-to-Measure Clothes to Your Door

We all know that made-to-measure clothing offers that je ne sais quoi that off-the-rack just can't match—but if only they didn't come with four-figure price tags.

Now help is on the way. London-based start-up Fox in a Glove is offering custom-fitted items starting at $130. You select a style and fabric, send off your choices and your measurements (the company provides a tape measure and fabric samples), and three weeks later your dress or skirt arrives at your door. Shipping is free, although the customer is responsible for import duty and taxes, which in all things done and said, is a pretty sweet deal.

Plus, there's a socially responsible element: The garments are made by seamstresses based in what we are assured are "ethical and progressive" European workspaces. The fabrics, often embellished with metallic threads or accents or with bold but simple graphic patterns, have the weight and quality of high-end brands.

Better yet, the site hopes to encourage body positivity by freeing customers who don't fit into standard sizes from feeling their body shape is not quite right. On the other hand, if you find standard sizes a good fit, Fox in a Glove is introducing a ready-to-wear line in sizes 6 to10 as part of their fall 2015 collection. We'd call that a can't-lose kind of situation.

