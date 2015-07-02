Star-Inspired 4th of July Outfit Ideas for Every Occasion

Fourth of July weekend is finally here. If you want to dress patriotically but not be so literal about it, we've put together looks inspired by some of Hollywood's biggest style stars.

For holidays that have color themes, like the 4th, it's best not to wear all of the colors at the same time—instead, choose one or two. For a more minimal vibe, go with white (and a Tide To Go pen) and pair it with either red or blue—this colorway will also make your look re-wearable. Remember, you don't have to wear the exact color tones to drive home a festive mood. For cobalt, try a navy or a cerulean; for red, give a ruby or burgundy hue a go. Read on to shop outfit ideas for every type of 4th of July occasion inspired by Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jamie Chung.

The Occasion: Beach Party

Jamie Chung perfects a laid-back cool look that will fit right in at any beach party. Plus, a denim dress is a summer style must-have.

Get the Look: Osap dress, $26; osap.com. Dolce Vita sandals, $150; nordstrom.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $160; nordstrom.com. Forever 21 necklace set, $6; forever21.com. Rebecca Minkoff ring set, $48; bloomingdales.com.

The Occasion: Backyard Barbecue

Reese Witherspoon's easy separates and statement accessories will stun at any barbecue, no matter how dressy or casual it is. A comfy wedge shoe will also make walking across grassy lawns manageable.

Get the Look: H&M blouse, $25; hm.com. Isolda skirt, $195; modaoperandi.com. Rebecca Minkoff bag, $195; rebeccaminkoff.com. Express wedges, $60; express.com. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $200; nordstrom.com. Madewell open bar bracelet, $32; shopbop.com. Miansai screw cuff, $200; shopbop.com.

The Occasion: Rooftop Cocktails

Jessica Alba's crisp blazer jacket and flared jeans combo have just the right amount of casual-cool edge needed for any posh rooftop bar.

Get the Look: Miss Selfridge blazer, $80; missselfridge.com. Uniqlo tank, $10; uniqlo.com. J Brand jeans, $240; net-a-porter.com. BaubleBar necklace, $347; baublebar.com. Loren Stewart hoop earrings, $395; barneys.com. Ann Taylor belt, $50; anntaylor.com. Foley & Corinna bag, $195; zappos.com. Jimmy Choo wedges, $695; nordstrom.com.

The Occasion: Dinner Party

There's nothing as chic as a jumpsuit for a dressy occasion! This piece creates an easy one-and-done look and is just as easy to style—it's like a blank canvas!

Get the Look: Intermix Exclusive jumpsuit, $395; intermixonline.com. M.A.C. lipstick in Ruby Woo, $16; nordstrom.com. Sergio Rossi pumps, $384; thecorner.com.

