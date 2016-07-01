Nail This Fourth of July Manicure with the Most Flattering Red, White, and Blue Polishes for You

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, you still have a few days to brush up on that patriotic mani. In lieu of a complete flag pattern adorning all 10 fingers, consider going for a minimalist design with a trendy statement nail. We teamed up with manicurist Ami Vega, who created the red, white, and blue negative space design above. The crisp lines may appear difficult to achieve, but even a beginner can nail the pattern in just three easy steps.

1. After sweeping on your favorite base coat, apply two layers of Salon Perfect's Sugar Cube shade ($4; walmart.com) to four of your fingers, leaving the statement nail exposed.

2. Dip an ultra-fine detailing brush like Orly's ($15; orlybeauty.com) into Salon Perfect's Indigo-go lacquer ($4; walmart.com), and on your statement nail, draw a straight line in the very center that extends upwards from your cuticle to the middle half. Use the same brush to paint two strikes on either side of the line until a triangular shape is formed, then fill in the empty space with the navy color.

3. Turn the brush from Salon Perfect's red Salsa Dance hue ($4; walmart.com) on its side, and making sure to leave a small sliver of the natural nail exposed, paint a V-shape onto your tips directly above the blue triangle by making criss-cross motions. Finish with a layer of top coat on all fingers.

Now that you know how to master the design, read on to find out the best red, white, and blue nail colors to flatter your complexion!

RELATED: 11 Chic Handbag and Nail Polish Pairings to Try

Red

Courtesy (3)

For fair skin: OPI Brights Colleciton in I Stop for Red, $10; ulta.com.

For medium skin: Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Dragon, $27; chanel.com.

For dark skin: Butter London Nail Lacquer in Saucy Jack, $15; butterlondon.com.

RELATED: How to Fix a Broken Nail Using Something Already in Your Kitchen Cabinet

White

Courtesy (2)

Crisp white tones are flattering against any complexion, but whether you opt for a translucent or opaque finish depends on your personal preferences.

For a sheer finish: Essie in Marshmallow, $9; essie.com.

For an opaque finish: Sally Hansen Hard as Nails in White On, $3; drugstore.com.

RELATED: Why You Should Use a Crystal Nail File

Blue

Courtesy (3)

For fair skin: Jin Soon Nail Lacquer in Poppy Blue, $18; jinsoon.com.

For medium skin: Nails Inc. Gel Effect in Baker Street, $15; sephora.com.

For dark skin: Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Kings & Thieves, $18; net-a-porter.com.