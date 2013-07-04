Fourth of July Fashion: 20 Red, White, and Blue Pieces for Your Patriotic Look

Happy Fourth of July! Still on the hunt for a last-minute piece to complete your patriotic look? We've got you covered. From red, white, and blue Sephora nail polishes to adorn your fingers and toes to a star spangled sweater from Gap to Rebecca Minkoff's cheery side-satchel, you'll be the belle of the barbeque in these USA-inspired fashion and beauty picks. Click to see them all.

MORE:• 4th of July Party Planning Ideas• Nail Art How-to: 4th of July Edition• The Best Summer Cocktails to Try Now