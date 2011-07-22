Four Style Secrets From Entourage’s Sloan

Sunday is the first episode of the final season of HBO’s Entourage and we’re sad to say goodbye to one of the most stylish characters on TV: Sloan McQuewick, played by French Canadian actress Emmanuelle Chriqui. We caught up with Chriqui to get a few of her own best style secrets. "Sloan's more of a girly girl than I am," she told us. "But I still like to have fun with my look." SPOILER ALERT: She's every bit as fashion savvy as the character she plays on TV. Click “See the Photos” to get her tips, and tune on Sunday, July 24th at 10:30 PM for the beginning of the farewell season.

