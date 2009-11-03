Four Questions for New Moon Star Charlie Bewley

InStyle.com: How did you get your big break?CB: This is my first film role. I drove a cab, worked in a bar, snowboarded, then one day I realized the one profession I can do is acting. So I made up a resume, got a headshot and went to see an agent in Vancouver. Six months later I was auditioning for New Moon.

InStyle.com: Tell us about your character Demetri's look.CB: He's always covered up in luxury Italian winter wear, so I only needed to do the hair, makeup and contact lenses. It still took about two hours every morning.

InStyle.com: How would you describe your own style?CB: Bohemian gypsy. I like to wear jewelry. I don't usually wear fitted stuff, but I'm going to Ferragamo today to shop [for the press tour].

InStyle.com: What can we expect to see in Eclipse?CB: I saw some of the [filming] with the vampires and the newborns when I was on set. It's going to be vicious.

—Angela Salazar