Three Big Summer Hair Bummers, Solved!

With summer schedules packed with beach getaways, sunny barbecues, and lazy days by the pool, the last thing we want to worry about is our hair. But the increased exposure to the elements during the warmer months can do a number on even the strongest strands. So we talked to hair stylist Kenna of Kennaland in Brooklyn about how to deal with three of the biggest and most common #summerhairproblems.

The Problem: Chlorine and Saltwater Damage

The Fix: Post-swim, Kenna suggests simply rinsing your hair under fresh water as soon as you can. “The longer saltwater or chlorine stays in your hair, the more damage it can cause,” he says. Chlorine and salt water can both strip hair of moisture, leaving strands brittle and dried out. So, while you might love the natural beach waves created by a day in the ocean, your hair will thank you if you stick to a trusty moisturizing salt spray instead, like one from Parlor by Jeff Chastain ($24; birchbox.com).

The Problem: Humidity-Triggered Frizz

The Fix: When the humidity hits a high, even the straightest of hair is rarely safe from frizzing. If you decide to blow-out your strands, Kenna suggests applying Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray ($39, oribe.com) after drying. Then, run a flatiron over hair to seal the cuticles and give your smooth some backup.

The Problem: Sun-Sparked Color Fading

The Fix: Since the sun is stronger than any hair coloring chemical, Kenna recommends investing in a stylish hat or scarf to wear during long days under the rays. Add a leave-in moisturizing treatment with sun protection onto wet hair before stepping outside. Kenna likes Evo's Happy Campers ($25, evo-hair-us.myshopify.com).

