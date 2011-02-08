Found: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Dresses

While the first season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently ended its run on Bravo, there's more to be seen from these 90210 ladies. Tonight, the network will air its Lost Footage Special, after a RHOBH marathon of programming today that includes the cast's explosive two-part reunion from last week. We dug around and found the exact dresses worn by Taylor Amstrong, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards during the reunion, including Kyle's Haute Hippie dress, shown here. Click through to see who wore what to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.