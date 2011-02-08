Found: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Dresses

NBCU Photo Bank via AP Images; Courtesy Photo
Heather Viggiani
Feb 08, 2011 @ 1:13 pm

While the first season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently ended its run on Bravo, there's more to be seen from these 90210 ladies. Tonight, the network will air its Lost Footage Special, after a RHOBH marathon of programming today that includes the cast's explosive two-part reunion from last week. We dug around and found the exact dresses worn by Taylor Amstrong, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards during the reunion, including Kyle's Haute Hippie dress, shown here. Click through to see who wore what to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!