We've been admiring Michelle Obama's eye-catching flower necklace by St. Erasmus since she wore it to White House Correspondents Dinner back in May. So when we stumbled upon the exact necklace at Anthropologie we had to spread the good style word! The fresh-water pearl, Swarovski crystal and Zari thread necklace is the perfect compliment to First Lady-like bright dresses and simple neutral T-shirts alike.

Necklace, $198; at anthropologie.com.