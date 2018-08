We're loving the flirty cutout right below the collarbone on New Girl star Zooey Deschanel's Vivien dress by Kate Spade New York. Deschanel paired the A-line style with opague black tights and heels, but you can wear it with bare legs and bright jewel-toned sandals all summer long. Scoop up the look for $268 at neimanmarcus.com.

Plus, more of Zooey's best looks.

