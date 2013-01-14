Found It! Zooey Deschanel's Golden Globes Lip Color

From her retro ponytail to her fun nail art, Zooey Deschanel’s beauty look at the 2013 Golden Globes certainly didn't disappoint! We particularly liked how her sheer lip played off of the tones in her red Oscar de la Renta number without appearing overdone. "We always love to go very '60s with Zooey's makeup, so we looked to Brigitte Bardot and Twiggy for inspiration," said her makeup artist Jorjee Douglas, who snapped an exclusive Instagram shot before Deschanel took to the red carpet. "We went with a modern version of the look that made her blue eyes pop." Douglas layered two Tarte products to create a custom hue for the star, starting with the Glamazon Pure Performance Lipstick in Bold ($26; tartecosmetics.com). Using her fingers, she dabbed on the coral color to create a stain, then swept the LipSurgence Lip Tint in Delighted ($24; tartecosmetics.com) on top.

