Found It! Victoria's Secret Model Behati Prinsloo's Rosy Red Lipstick

Bride-to-be Behati Prinsloo -- fresh off news that she just got engaged to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine -- chose a love-inspired bold red lip to complement her floral Blumarine number at the launch of the new Victoria's Secret Victoria scent in New York City. "This is actually a matte lip pencil," the model told us. "I love the color!" Prinsloo chose Bite Beauty's High Pigment Matte Pencil in Pomegranate, a warm crimson tone. The user-friendly crayon shape eliminates the need for lip liner, and the matte finish makes for a long-wearing hue that won't quit -- even after hours of wear. Pick one up for yourself for $24 at sephora.com.

