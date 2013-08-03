Found It! Vanessa Hudgens Bright Red Lipstick

Vanessa Hudgens’s bold lip offset her boho look at the American Eagle Rock Your Walk event in New York City. The bright pop of red was courtesy of Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso, a color that promises to stay in place for up to six hours. “These lip cream stains are amazing," Hudgens told InStyle.com. “You can eat, and drink, and be merry and still look fabulous.” Plus, the added vitamin E and avocado oil won't dry your pout. Head to sephora.com to pick one up for $22.

