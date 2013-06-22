Found It! Sophia Bush's Bold Red Lipstick

The color of the night at the launch party for FEED USA and Target's collaboration was red, but instead of donning a crimson dress, Sophia Bush repurposed the hue as a statement lip. "I thought about wearing red tonight, but I wanted to do it in an unexpected way," she told InStyle.com. "That's why I picked the black and white suit, and decided to do red accents with my bag, shoes, and of course my lip!" Bush opted for Chanel's lipstick in Lotus Rouge, a true sanguine red. While her version was a limited-edition product, Chanel's Rouge Coco Hydrating Lip Color in Vendome is an exact match, right down to the slight berry undertones. Pick it up for $34 at chanel.com.

Shop more celebrity lip colors.

MORE:• Try on Sophia's Pretty Hairstyles• Go Inside the FEED USA and Target Party• Sophia Bush on Her Bangs