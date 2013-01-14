Found It! Sienna Miller's Gossamer Pink Golden Globes Lipstick

Sienna Miller’s pale pink lipstick at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards added a faint tint to her natural lip color while playing off of the rosy tones in her Erdem dress. We loved the subtle hue so much, we asked her makeup artist Pati Dubroff for the exact shade she used! "I wanted the makeup to look very fresh, young, and effortless," said Dubroff, who opted for Chanel's Rouge Allure in Gracile. "The dress has a very airy, floral vibe so the makeup feels like a summer day." We think so, too! The sheer finish makes the lipstick perfect for daytime wear, and balances a strong eye. Pick up a tube for $34 at chanel.com.

