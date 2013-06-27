Found It! Shop Pippa Middleton's Outfit From Head to Toe

While Kate is away, Pippa is at play! With the Duchess on maternity leave, the younger Middleton has been footing the style moments for the family, and it appears Pippa took a page from her sister's book by repeating her beige wedge heels at two different events. Middleton paired Ash's Jade wedges with a light blue Sandro ensemble at Wimbledon, and stepped out in the pair again at Sir David Frost's annual summer party, where she wore a red lace number from Alice by Temperley. We love how the classic heels complemented the lace and chiffon elements of her dress, so we tracked down exactly where to buy both pieces. Pick up her red dress from $298 (on sale from $595!) at temperleylondon.com, then order her Ash wedges through the brand's flagship store in New York City by calling 646-422-7098.

