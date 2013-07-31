Found It! Sharon Stone's Gold-Flecked YSL Lip Gloss

Sharon Stone channeled ‘70s inspiration for her look at last night’s Lovelace premiere in New York City by mixing a LWD by Blumarine dress with gold embellishments, like a spiked metallic Gucci heels and a gold Fendi cuff. The 55-year-old actress -- who plays mom to Amanda Seyfried’s Linda Lovelace in the ‘70s-set film -- added one more dose of glimmer to her ensemble by swiping on YSL’s Golden Gloss in Golden Sand, which features 24 carat gold flecks for extra high-shine and nourishing oils for maximum hydration. Snag it for yourself for $30 at yslbeautyus.com.

