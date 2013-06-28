Found It! Senator Wendy Davis' Filibuster Sneakers

Let's hear it for Wendy Davis! On Tuesday, the Texas Senator took the floor and spoke for thirteen hours straight to shut down a proposal that would ban abortions after 20 weeks, and place restrictions on existing clinics. As she eloquently delivered her filibuster, in which she outlined how these laws would negatively impact women and doctors, Davis was not allowed so much as a bathroom break, but continued to stand strong until ending just before midnight. The senator ditched her heels for the comfortable Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 16 sneakers in the Rouge Red/Apple Green color palette, and since they kept Davis at attention for the full thirteen-hour filibuster, we're sure they'll be able to take on any terrain you come across. Pick up a pair for $114 at mizunousa.com.

