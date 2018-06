Selena Gomez’s Dream Out Loud designs are all about the details. Her plaid shirt, which she paired with skinny jeans recently (shown), features a middle-whittling smocked waist and a peek-a-boo lace inset at the shoulders. Get her look for only $16 at kmart.com.

Plus, check out everything Selena Gomez wore this year in the gallery!

MORE:• Where Can I Find… More Celeb Outfits!• 10 Tips From Selena's Stylist• Celebrity Scents: An A-Z Guide