Selena Gomez strolled around Los Angeles recently wearing an edgy asymmetrical tee by the Brit label AllSaints. The printed top—which shimmers subtly with transparent sequins—is sold out, but you can score the sleeveless version on sale now for $52.50 at allsaints.com.

MORE:• Where Can I Find… More Celeb Outfits!• Selena Gomez's Upcoming Fragrance