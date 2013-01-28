Found It at the SAG Awards! Freida Pinto's Glowing Eye Shadow

Freida Pinto glowed at the SAG Awards last night, partly because of her bright Roland Mouret gown and partly because of her impeccable makeup look, the latter of which was created by makeup artist Kira Nasrat. "The inspiration was soft and sophisticated glamour," Nasrat told InStyle.com exclusively. "Freida has striking hazel eyes so I wanted to frame them." To do so, she used L'Oreal products on the star (Pinto is a face for the beauty brand), including L’Oreal Colour Riche Shadow Quad in Good Luck Charm ($8 at drugstore.com) and Infallible Eyeliner in navy ($8 at target.com). "I used warm tones all over her eyelids and a navy blue eyeliner on the lower waterline," Nasrat explained. What a gorgeous mix!

