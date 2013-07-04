Found It! Rose Byrne's Eyelet Dress

Rose Byrne attended DKNY’s #DKKNYARTWORKS Charity Auction in Montauk, New York to raise money for Free Arts NYC, an organization that provides under-served children and families with educational arts and mentoring programs wearing a summery eyelet dress by the brand. The 100% cotton design is ideal for hot summer nights, and while the sleeveless drop-waist dress is sold out in white, you can still snag it in black. Shop the style for $315 at dkny.com.

