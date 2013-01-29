Found It! Rita Ora's Gray Nail Polish

Forget Fifty Shades of Grey—the pale slate lacquer Rita Ora wore is one gray tone you don't have to hide! We love spotting fun nail art on the up-and-coming singer's Instagram, and her latest crystallized mani inspired us so much, we went on the hunt for the exact nail polish she used. Ora's manicurist Rebecca Wilson layered on an opaque ash base using Ciate's Cream Soda before adding rhinestones and striped details. The color is available in Ciate's Velvet Manicure kit, which allows you to impart a matte, flocked effect onto your digits. Experiment with a blinged-out design like Ora's, or add a crushed velvet accent nail. Pick up the set for $19 or the single polish for $15 at sephora.com.

