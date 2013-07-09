Found It! Rihanna’s Teeny Blue Bikini

After showing some skin in a sexy cardigan at Chanel's Haute Couture Show in Paris, Rihanna jetted to Sopot, Poland to enjoy a beach day with pals. She flaunted her enviable figure in a itsy bitsy blue bikini in a subtle ikat pattern by Mikoh Swimwear. Love her two-piece style? Shop her look for your next beach trip by picking up the top and bottom for $78 each at mikohswimwear.com.

Plus, see more star bikini style.

