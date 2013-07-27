Found It! Reese Witherspoon's Hand-Dyed Tory Burch Skirt

Now this is an easy weekend look: Reese Witherspoon's indigo tie-dye cotton skirt by Tory Burch. The funky print -- which the star wore for an outing in Beverly Hills -- makes it a great statement piece for weekend plans and errands, and each skirt is one-of-a-kind. The A-line number is hand-dyed by women artisans from the Kindia region of Guinea as part of the There Is No Limit Foundation supporting the empowerment and education of women. Head to toryburch.com to pick up the piece for $347 and support the cause.

Plus, more of Reese’s best looks.

