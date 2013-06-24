Found It! Reese Witherspoon's Casual Summer Ensemble

Slimming dark denim? Check. Fun summer print? Check. Awesome accessories? Triple check! Leading lady Reese Witherspoon is ready to take on the weekend in her laid-back Hudson Jeans ($154; revolveclothing.com), Madewell button-down ($72; madewell.com), and Westward Leaning sunnies ($165; westwardleaning.com). For every pair of these frames sold, the charitable eyewear company will donate $10 to support music education in schools. Now that's vision.

Plus, more of Reese's best looks.

