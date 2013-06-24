Found It! Reese Witherspoon's Casual Summer Ensemble

Alma/AKM-GSI; Brian Henn (2); Courtesy Madewell
Christina Shanahan
Jun 24, 2013 @ 9:15 am

Slimming dark denim? Check. Fun summer print? Check. Awesome accessories? Triple check! Leading lady Reese Witherspoon is ready to take on the weekend in her laid-back Hudson Jeans ($154; revolveclothing.com), Madewell button-down ($72; madewell.com), and Westward Leaning sunnies ($165; westwardleaning.com). For every pair of these frames sold, the charitable eyewear company will donate $10 to support music education in schools. Now that's vision.

Plus, more of Reese's best looks.

MORE:• See Reese's Beauty Transformation• Reese's Mommy-and-Me StyleTry on Reese's Hairstyles

