Taking neutrals to shimmering new heights, Rachel Weisz accented a belted iridescent Michael Kors gown with Sophia Webster's rose gold Azealia clutch. Shop the style for $357 at net-a-porter.com, and catch the spellbinding actress in Oz the Great and Powerful, out on DVD next month.

Plus, more of Rachel's best looks.

