Found It! Rachel Bilson's Adorable Print Dress

Hart of Dixie star and InStyle columnist Rachel Bilson knows how to look like a million bucks without breaking the bank. She talked trends on the Rachael Ray show this morning in an adorable $100 Topshop print dress (available at topshop.com) paired with $80 platform Mary-Janes from her upcoming ShoeMint line. See the outfit in action and hear Bilson's fall boot advice by watching the clip below!

[vodpod id=Video.15541340&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0]

MORE:• Where Can I Find… More Celeb Outfits!• See All the Looks from Hart of Dixie• Ask Rachel Bilson Style Questions