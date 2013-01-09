Found It via Possessionista! Zooey Deschanel's Plaid Coat on New Girl

Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) went camping on last night’s new episode of New Girl, and as soon as we saw her plaid jacket, we knew we saw it before! We first spotted the Madchen topper on Taylor Swift, when she was in New York last month. "This coat was a great find for the scene—stylish, but believable for a rustic weekend," costume designer Deb McGuire told us of the jacket, which she found at Anthropologie. Unfortunately, it isn’t available for purchase anymore, but we have tons of other flattering coat ideas perfect for your shape here! Want to see more of what Zooey/Jess wore? Visit possessionista.com for all the details.

Plus, shop more star style!

MORE:• Found It! Zooey Deschanel’s Two-Tone Dress• Olivia Munn Guest Stars on New Girl• New Girls‘ Max Greenfield on Tom Ford

— Dana Weiss of Possessionista.com