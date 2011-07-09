Found It! Pippa Middleton's Yellow Shoulder Bag

Bauer Griffin; Courtesy of Ri2k
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 09, 2011 @ 3:00 pm

Pippa Middleton has some new arm candy! Duchess Catherine's little sister was recently spotted toting a chic yellow chain-strap bag, and it's by Ri2k. The label's Portabello shoulder bag is currently available on Ri2kShop.com for £139, or $223. Pippa's new tumbled leather purse features a front flap pouch and loads of interior pockets, just like her trusty Modalu! See more of Pippa Middleton’s outfits in the gallery.

