Found It! Pippa Middleton's Yellow Shoulder Bag

Pippa Middleton has some new arm candy! Duchess Catherine's little sister was recently spotted toting a chic yellow chain-strap bag, and it's by Ri2k. The label's Portabello shoulder bag is currently available on Ri2kShop.com for £139, or $223. Pippa's new tumbled leather purse features a front flap pouch and loads of interior pockets, just like her trusty Modalu! See more of Pippa Middleton’s outfits in the gallery.

