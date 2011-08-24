Found It! Pippa Middleton's Pretty Pink Maxi Dress

Pippa Middleton styled her summery blush Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent maxi dress with a crisp cropped jacket for the perfect transitional look this week. Get the summer-to-fall ruffled dress from boutiquetoyou.com for $275. See more of Pippa's latest outfit photos in the gallery.

