Found It! Pippa Middleton's Pretty Pink Maxi Dress

Beretta/Sims/Startraksphoto, Courtesy of Twelfth Street Cynthia Vincent
Betony Toht
Aug 24, 2011 @ 2:45 pm

Pippa Middleton styled her summery blush Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent maxi dress with a crisp cropped jacket for the perfect transitional look this week. Get the summer-to-fall ruffled dress from boutiquetoyou.com for $275. See more of Pippa's latest outfit photos in the gallery.

Want to ask us Where Can I Find…? Leave your outfit questions in the comments!

