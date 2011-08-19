Found It! Pippa Middleton's Nude Envelope Clutch

Earlier this week, we posted about Pippa Middleton's latest summer looks, and reader Amanda asked us where to find the party planner's chic clutch. Thanks to fellow reader Eleanor, we now know! The nude envelope bag with gold trim is by British brand Lamb 1887. Score your own at Lamb1887.com for $164. For more Pippa outfits, click through the gallery.

Want to ask us Where Can I Find…? Leave your celebrity outfit questions in the comments!

