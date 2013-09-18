Found It! Pippa Middleton's French Connection Blazer

Image zoom Splash News

While sister Kate is still laying low with baby George, Pippa Middleton is hitting the party circuit! After attending a wedding over the weekend, she stepped out in London on Monday night to make an appearance at Jamie Oliver’s Instagram party. Pippa joined the celebrity chef at Fifteen restaurant in Shoreditch wearing an outfit of cute separates including a French Connection blazer, peach sweater and black mini-skirt. Want to give your look a Pippa-inspired touch? You're in luck -- the blazer is currently on sale for $130 (down from $268), so snatch it up at frenchconnection.com!

