Found It! Pippa Middleton's Cozy Gray Jacket

Hellllllo, Pippa Middleton! It's been a while since we've seen our favorite royal-in-law—a full 50 days to be exact—and this week, she re-emerged in the public eye with her signature everything-she-wears-is-wearable style, braving London’s chilly weather in a cozy gray faux fur jacket by French Connection. She paired the topper with blue jeans and black wedge kicks (so trendy of her!). If you want to ward off the winter chill like Pippa, head to frenchconnection.com, and pick up the "Narnia" style for $100, on sale from $228.

Plus, see all of Pippa’s best looks.

