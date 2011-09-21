Found It! Pippa Middleton's Animal Print Blouse

Fame Pictures; Courtesy of French Connection
Betony Toht
Sep 21, 2011 @ 2:30 pm

Hours after her spotlight-stealing appearance in the front row of the Temperley London show, Pippa Middleton strolled to work in a sheer leopard-print blouse from French Connection. We love the way she is loyal to her favorite brands, both high fashion and affordable chic! Pick up the chiffon top for $101 at FrenchConnection.com.

Plus, see more Pippa photos in the gallery!

