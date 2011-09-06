Found It! Pippa Middleton's 28th Birthday Outfit

Happy birthday, Pippa Middleton! After one heckuva year, the middle Middleton sibling turns 28 today. How does she celebrate? By heading to work in an H&M dress! Pick up the same one, also available in black, at H&M for $34.95 (find your local store at hm.com). Celebrate the birthday girl's style by paging through all of the party planner's recent outfits in the gallery.

