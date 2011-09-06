Found It! Pippa Middleton's 28th Birthday Outfit

Startraksphoto; Courtesy of H&M
Sharon Clott Kanter
Sep 06, 2011 @ 1:10 pm

Happy birthday, Pippa Middleton! After one heckuva year, the middle Middleton sibling turns 28 today. How does she celebrate? By heading to work in an H&M dress! Pick up the same one, also available in black, at H&M for $34.95 (find your local store at hm.com). Celebrate the birthday girl's style by paging through all of the party planner's recent outfits in the gallery.

