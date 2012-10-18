Found It! Pippa Middleton’s Golden Thread Necklace

Image zoom PCN: Courtesy

Pippa Middleton was on trend in aubergine when she stepped out in London on Tuesday. And to make the look her own, the royal-in-law accessorized with a monogrammed Framed Gold Disc necklace complete with diamond ($680) from Golden Thread. The pendant is part of the company’s Pippa Middleton Collection, which includes five variations of the necklace and ranges in price from $530 to $730. Want to personalize your style à la Pippa? Pick up a necklace bearing your own initials (or those of a certain prince) at goldenthreadshop.com.

Plus, check out more of Pippa fashion choices!

