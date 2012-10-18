Found It! Pippa Middleton’s Golden Thread Necklace
Pippa Middleton was on trend in aubergine when she stepped out in London on Tuesday. And to make the look her own, the royal-in-law accessorized with a monogrammed Framed Gold Disc necklace complete with diamond ($680) from Golden Thread. The pendant is part of the company’s Pippa Middleton Collection, which includes five variations of the necklace and ranges in price from $530 to $730. Want to personalize your style à la Pippa? Pick up a necklace bearing your own initials (or those of a certain prince) at goldenthreadshop.com.
Plus, check out more of Pippa fashion choices!
