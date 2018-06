Olivia Palermo is an expert at the the high-low mashup. For the Giambattista Valli haute couture show in Paris, she styled a simple yellow chiffon Topshop dress with a Charlotte Olympia clutch, gold Giuseppe Zanotti lace-ups and layers of colorful necklaces. Front row-ready? We think so! Get the dress for $80 on Topshop.com.

