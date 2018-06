Hannah Simone looked sweet and stylish in a navy lace cocktail dress at a party being thrown in honor of her New Girl co-star Zooey Deschanel. The design is part of Theia’s fall 2012 collection, and her romantic belted look can be yours: pick it up for $495 at saksfifthavenue.com.

Plus, shop more star style!

MORE:• See Hannah Simone's Best Looks Ever• Hannah Simone on Cece's Varying Styles• The Latest Fashion from New Girl