Found It! Naomi Watt's Effortless Lip Color

At the Sundance Film Festival, Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts got a quick touch-up before heading into the InStyle pop-up portrait studio to join her Two Mothers co-stars thanks to makeup artist Jake Bailey. "We wanted to for very pretty, natural, easy makeup," Bailey told InStyle.com. "She doesn't need much!" To create the soft look, she layed Nars Satin Lipstick in Dressed to Kill ($24 at narscosmetics.com) and By Terry Baume de Rose ($60 at barneys.com), which not only nourishes but also includes SPF 15—the perfect protection against Park City, Utah's dry winter climate.

